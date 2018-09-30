Kings' Dustin Brown: Suffers broken finger

Brown suffered a broken finger against Anaheim on Saturday and will be out indefinitely.

For now, there's no set timetable for Brown's return, but it appears he'll at least miss the first few games of the regular season. The 33-year-old has missed just three regular season games over the last four years and his absence will certainly be noticed in this Kings lineup. He scored 28 goals and a career-high 61 points during the 2017-18 campaign.