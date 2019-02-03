Kings' Dustin Brown: Tacks on two helpers

Brown dished out two assists in Saturday's road loss to the Islanders.

The Kings only scored twice so Brown had a hand in both efforts. Brown has been a strong puck distributor since the calendar flipped to 2019, posting a goal and eight assists in 11 games while firing just 12 shots on net in that span. The lack of shots is concerning considering he marked 222 shots last season, so he'll need to return to that rate to fill out his offensive potential.