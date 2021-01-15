Brown scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.
A wraparound attempt bounced off the skate of a Wild defender and into the net to give Brown his milestone 300th career goal. The 36-year-old winger was moderately productive with 35 points and 143 hits in 66 games last year. Brown may not be a threat for 200 hits or 60 points anymore, but he'll begin the new season in a familiar top-line role alongside Anze Kopitar -- that could make Brown useful in deeper formats.
More News
-
Kings' Dustin Brown: Remains contributor pre-hiatus•
-
Kings' Dustin Brown: Sixth career hat trick•
-
Kings' Dustin Brown: Manages power-play helper•
-
Kings' Dustin Brown: Two-point effort Saturday•
-
Kings' Dustin Brown: Adds goal to comeback effort•
-
Kings' Dustin Brown: Bright spot with pair of goals•