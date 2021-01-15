Brown scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

A wraparound attempt bounced off the skate of a Wild defender and into the net to give Brown his milestone 300th career goal. The 36-year-old winger was moderately productive with 35 points and 143 hits in 66 games last year. Brown may not be a threat for 200 hits or 60 points anymore, but he'll begin the new season in a familiar top-line role alongside Anze Kopitar -- that could make Brown useful in deeper formats.