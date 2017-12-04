Kings' Dustin Brown: Tallies goal and assist versus Blackhawks

Brown posted a goal and an assist with one shot on goal in a 3-1 victory against the Blackhawks on Sunday.

The 33-year-old is officially out of his late November slump, as he has scored three goals in the last five games. Brown has continued to produce despite not many shots on goal. He is averaging about 2.8 shots on net per game, but Brown already has 11 goals because of a 14.1 shooting percentage. That's bound to drop, but owners still have to be pleased that in early December, Brown is only three goals away from matching last season's total.