Kings' Dustin Brown: Tallies goal and assist
Brown posted a goal and an assist with one shot on net in a 3-1 victory over the Blackhawks on Sunday.
The 33-year-old is officially out of his late-November slump, as he has scored three goals in the last five games. Brown is averaging about 2.8 shots on net per game, but he already has 11 goals because of a 14.1 shooting percentage. That's bound to drop, but owners still have to be pleased that in early December, Brown is only three goals away from matching last season's total.
