Play

Kings' Dustin Brown: Tallies three points

Brown lit the lamp twice on eight shots on goal and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames on Wednesday.

Are we on the verge of a Dustin Brown renaissance? While the veteran has struggled the last few years, he has five points and 13 shots on net through three games this year. Sure, it's early, but this is definitely worth keeping an eye on.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories