Kings' Dustin Brown: Tickles twine Tuesday
Brown scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
Brown opened the scoring with 11 seconds left in the first period, which set the tone for the rest of the game. The winger's tripping minor in the third period led to Artemi Panarin's power-play goal that kept the Rangers from being shut out. Despite the sour ending to his performance, Brown bumped up to 17 points, 80 shots and 74 hits in 32 games this season.
