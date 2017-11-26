Kings' Dustin Brown: Ties game late versus Ducks

Brown scored his ninth goal of the season in a 2-1 shootout victory against the Ducks on Saturday night.

It was a heck of a time for Brown to score his first goal in seven games, as the veteran tied the contest inside the final two minutes of the third period to send the matchup into overtime. Brown had just two assists in his prior seven games, but he's still off to a very strong start with nine goals and 20 points in 24 games. He also has a plus-7 rating, giving him his first positive plus/minus since 2013-14. Brown's 13.6 shooting percentage is bound to drop, but he is well on his way to passing his goal scoring totals from each of the last four seasons.