Kings' Dustin Brown: Two-point effort in opener

Brown registered a goal and an assist and added three shots and two PIM in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Oilers.

Brown scored the Kings' first goal of the season just over four minutes into Saturday's tilt, then assisted on an Anze Kopitar goal later in the same period. The 34-year-old is coming off a 22-goal, 51-point season in 2018-19, his second straight 20-goal campaign after having fell short of that mark for a five-year stretch.