Kings' Dustin Brown: Under league scrutiny following cross-check
Brown will be subjected to a league hearing for cross-checking Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz on Thursday night.
Brown was hit with a boarding major penalty and game misconduct for his actions in the third period of the Kings' most recent game. The league's safety division presumably will take into account the fact that Schultz was forced to leave the game and didn't return.
