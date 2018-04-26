Kings' Dustin Brown: Undergoes shoulder surgery
Brown (shoulder) underwent successful surgery on Thursday and is expected to be ready for training camp next season, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Brown is coming off the best season of his career, scoring a personal-best 61 points and tallying 28 goals, his first 20-goal season since the 2011-12 season. The 33-year-old forward averaged 19:50 of ice time per game and was a huge factor for Los Angeles' offense and top power-play unit. Assuming Brown stays healthy, expect similar production next season from the New York native.
