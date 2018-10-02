Kings' Dustin Brown: Will begin campaign on IR
Brown (finger) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The 33-year-old winger has missed a total of three games over the last four seasons, and he'll miss the first two games this year due to a broken finger. There's still no timetable in place for Brown's return, but in the meantime Tyler Toffoli will see an uptick in ice time on the second line.
