Kings' Dustin Brown: Will begin campaign on IR

Brown (finger) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 33-year-old winger has missed a total of three games over the last four seasons, and he'll miss the first two games this year due to a broken finger. There's still no timetable in place for Brown's return, but in the meantime Tyler Toffoli will see an uptick in ice time on the second line.

