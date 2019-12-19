Kings' Dustin Brown: Will play Thursday
Brown (illness) will take part in Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets.
Brown was battling a bug Wednesday evening but was apparently feeling better Thursday morning and will avoid avoid missing action. Assuming he can handle it, Brown should keep his spot on the top line and power-play unit, looking to pick up the pace after notching just 18 points through the first 36 games.
