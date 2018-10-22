Kings' Dustin Brown: Will travel with team
Despite the fact that Brown (finger) is not eligible to play, he will travel with the team for its two-game road trip, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.
Brown becomes eligible to be activated off injured reserve Sunday versus the Rangers -- and early indications are that he will in fact suit up for that game. Due to his finger issue, the winger will miss the 80-game threshold for the first time since 2013-14 and will play in his fewest games since the lockout shortened 2012-13 campaign. One healthy, Brown figures to slot into a top -six role, possibly on the second line with Ilya Kovalchuk and Jeff Carter.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.