Kings' Dustin Brown: Wins game in overtime
Brown scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win versus the Canucks.
Brown scooped up a rebound in overtime and fired it into a wide-open net to give the Kings their second straight win. The 34-year-old winger rallied a hat trick against the Oilers in his last outing, so he now has five points in the last two games. The Kings travel to Edmonton on Thursday and Brown will look to keep the flame stirring.
