Kings' Dustin Brown: Won't play Saturday
Brown (illness) is feeling better, but he won't be available for Saturday's game against the Predators, Kings beat writer John Hoven reports.
Brown's trending in the right direction, but he'll have to wait for Monday's clash with Columbus for his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup. Once he's given the green light, the 35-year-old winger will slot into a top-six role and a spot on the Kings' first power-play unit.
