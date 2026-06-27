Kings' Elton Hermansson: Goal scorer drafted 19th overall

Hermansson was the 19th overall pick by Los Angeles in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Hermansson's hands are legend -- his passes are lasers, his dangles are delicious and even his Michigan comes with extra swagger. But he sometimes picks the wrong time to execute his biggest moves, and that simply hands the puck back to the opposition. But Hermansson's play wavers without the puck and sometimes his compete is invisible. The Oilers drafted a guy named Rob Schremp back in 2004 that had exactly the same profile. Look him up. He was the definition of frustrating. Still, Hermansson has already held his own against men, and coaching and commitment can help him get stronger on both sides of the puck. His future as a top-six, power-play winger is entirely up to him.