Hermansson has five goals and four assists over 12 games with MoDo in the Swedish second-tier league HockeyAllsvenskan in 2026-27.

Hermansson had 21 points over 38 regular-season contests for MoDo in the same league last year. He's set a stronger pace this season, which is a positive sign for his productivity and development. He was drafted 19th overall in 2026, and his playmaking is his standout trait, so it's positive to see him finding a scoring touch. It'll still be at least a couple of years before he's battling for a spot with the Kings.