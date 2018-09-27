Etem scored one goal in the Kings' 7-4 preseason loss to Anaheim on Wednesday.

Etem joined the Kings in the offseason on a PTO and remains a long shot to make the Opening Night roster. A season ago, the native of Long Beach, California split time between AHL Tucson and Lugano of the Swiss-A League where he registered five points in 21 combined contests.

