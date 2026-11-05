Gustafsson notched two assists (one on the power play), added two PIM, logged two hits and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Gustafsson earned his first multi-point effort of the season. He's played in 10 straight games and is now in a top-four role after beginning the season as a part-time option. The blueliner has a goal, four helpers, eight shots on net, 11 blocked shots, four hits and a plus-1 rating over 12 appearances. Gustafsson has had some positive campaigns over the years in a journeyman career, and he could do so again at age 34 if he can keep a power-play spot.