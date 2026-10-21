Gustafsson scored a goal and placed two shots on net in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Washington.

Gustafsson's tally was a rare one, as he recorded an unassisted, power-play goal by dangling through the Capitals' defense while taking the puck coast-to-coast. The twine finder was his first of the new season, where he currently has two points, six shots on net and three blocked shots across five outings. The 34-year-old defenseman has seen a small chunk of power-play time in each of his five appearances. He might not be a regular in the Kings' lineup, but the club seems to trust him enough on special teams and in the top pairing, which could lead to fantasy success later in the 2026-27 campaign.