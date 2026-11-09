Head coach Peter Laviolette said Monday that Gustafsson is considered day-to-day due to an undisclosed injury, Alexander Legget of MayorsManor.com reports.

Gustafsson wasn't present for Monday's practice session, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available against the Predators on Tuesday. Across his first 13 appearances of the regular season, he's recorded a goal, five assists, 12 blocked shots, four hits and four PIM while averaging 20:01 of ice time. If Gustafsson is unavailable against Nashville, Cody Ceci will likely enter the lineup.