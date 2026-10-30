Haula scored a power-play goal on four shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Senators.

Haula was shuffled down to the fourth line for this contest, though he maintained a power-play presence. It was with the man advantage that Haula snapped a four-game point drought by netting his second goal of the year. The Finnish forward has five points, 22 shots on net, 15 hits, 11 blocked shots and 12 PIM through 12 outings this season. The offense is in line with recent years, though he could have trouble sustaining his current pace if he doesn't get back into a middle-six spot soon.