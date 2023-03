Portillo's NHL negotiating rights were acquired by LA from Buffalo in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick.

Portillo has a 3.01 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 31 NCAA games with the University of Michigan this season. During the 2021-22 campaign, he posted a 2.14 GAA and .926 save percentage in 42 contests with Michigan, which led to him being nominated for the Mike Richter Award. The Sabres took Portillo with the No. 67 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.