Portillo recorded a 19-save shutout in AHL Ontario's 3-0 win over Iowa on Sunday.

Portillo recently missed time due to an injury sustained Nov. 12, and this was his first game back. He earned the third shutout of his AHL career with this effort. He's at a 6-1-1 record with a 2.01 GAA and a .922 save percentage across 10 appearances this season. Now that he's healthy, Portillo will compete with Pheonix Copley for playing time.