Portillo was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Wednesday.

LA also sent Kenny Connors, Francesco Pinelli, Jared Wright, Jakub Dvorak, Jack Millar, Tim Rego, Otto Salin, Kirill Kirsanov and Isaiah Saville to Ontario. The 25-year-old Portillo had a 2.82 GAA and an .889 save percentage across 24 regular-season outings with Ontario in 2024-25. Portillo is believed to be behind Darcy Kuemper, Anton Forsberg and Pheonix Copley in the depth charts, so Portillo isn't likely to start for the Kings unless at least two goaltenders are injured.