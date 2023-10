Portillo was sent to AHL Ontario on Sunday.

Portillo will get his first taste of pro hockey during the 2023-24 campaign. He spent three years with the University of Michigan; Portillo posted an outstanding 2.14 GAA and .926 save percentage as a sophomore but those numbers fell flat in his junior campaign with a 3.00 and .908, respectively. The 23-year-old will likely spend most of the year at the AHL level.