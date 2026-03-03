Portillo was loaned back to AHL Ontario on Tuesday, per John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio.

Portillo has a 14-3-1 record, a 2.47 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 20 AHL appearances this season. His return to the minors might be an indication that Darcy Kuemper (illness) will be available for Thursday's home game against the Islanders. If Kuemper ends up needing more time, though, then Portillo might find himself back in the NHL. In the meantime, Ontario is set to host AHL Tucson on Wednesday.