Portillo signed a two-year, entry-level contract with LA on Saturday.

Portillo was drafted 67th overall by Buffalo in 2019 and was dealt to LA on March 1 for a 2023 third-round pick. Portillo was 25-11-2 with a 3.00 GAA and .908 save percentage with the University of Michigan this season. He is expected to sign an ATO with AHL Ontario shortly, burning one year from his contract that will expire at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.