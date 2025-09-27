Portillo will protect the home goal versus the Ducks in Saturday's preseason game, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Portillo is likely to begin 2025-26 in the AHL, as he is probably no higher than fourth on the Kings' organizational depth chart in goal. The 25-year-old made his NHL debut last year, winning his lone appearance with 28 saves on 29 shots to defeat the Ducks on Nov. 29, 2024. He was sidelined by a back injury in February, and Saturday's outing will be his preseason debut.