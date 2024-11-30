Portillo made 28 saves in his NHL debut Friday in a 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Portillo as fantastic, and he even came close to an NHL record books with the win. He's just the second goalie in NHL history to win his NHL debut when he started the game, but had another goaltender on his team log an appearance. Portillo blew off a skate blade and needed a repair that took longer than the length of a standard stoppage. Portillo is the goalie that got away from the Sabres, who drafted him, but he refused to sign there, and they traded his rights to the Kings. He has a strong upside and plays inside a strong system. His future is bright.