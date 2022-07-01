Allard signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Kings on Friday.
Allard spent the entirety of the 2021-22 season in the minors, picking up 15 points through 51 games split between AHL Milwaukee and AHL Ontario. The 24-year-old blueliner will likely spend most, if not all of the 2022-23 campaign in the minors.
