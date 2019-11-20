The Kings activated Vilardi (back) from their injured/non-roster list and assigned him to AHL Ontario on Tuesday.

Vilardi is finally working his way back from a back injury that he's been dealing with for two years. He was finally able to resuming practicing last week, and appears to have taken another step toward getting back on the ice. It's unclear when the 2017 first-round pick will suit up in game action, but he appears towards the end of his recovery. He last played in 2018 in the AHL, accumulating just one assist in four games.