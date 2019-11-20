Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Activated off IR
The Kings activated Vilardi (back) from their injured/non-roster list and assigned him to AHL Ontario on Tuesday.
Vilardi is finally working his way back from a back injury that he's been dealing with for two years. He was finally able to resuming practicing last week, and appears to have taken another step toward getting back on the ice. It's unclear when the 2017 first-round pick will suit up in game action, but he appears towards the end of his recovery. He last played in 2018 in the AHL, accumulating just one assist in four games.
More News
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Will start practicing Wednesday•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Set to resume skating•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Will not attend development camp•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Moves back to junior•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Ruled out of World Juniors•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Loaned to Canadian Junior team•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.