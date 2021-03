Vilardi provided an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Vilardi has helpers in each of the last two games, successfully shaking free from a five-game point drought. The 21-year-old forward has seen a reduced role due to his recent struggles, as he's averaged only 11:22 of ice time in his last five games. The Ontario native has 14 points, 36 shots in net and a minus-4 rating through 32 appearances overall.