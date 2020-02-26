Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Back with big club
The Kings recalled Vilardi from AHL Ontario on Wednesday.
Vilardi was sent down Monday to keep him eligible in the AHL for the rest of the season, but it's not surprising that the 2017 first-round pick (11th overall) is back with the big club. He produced two points in his NHL debut, but he's gone pointless over the last two games. If he draws into the lineup Wednesday against the Penguins, expect the 20-year-old to center a middle-six unit.
