Vilardi scored a goal and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Blake Lizotte forced a turnover and set up Vilardi for the opening goal 11:57 into the first period. This was Vilardi's second goal in the last three games -- he appears to be turning things around after a sluggish start to December. The 23-year-old forward is up to 15 tallies, 23 points, 74 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 37 contests overall.