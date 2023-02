Vilardi (upper body) is likely to return this weekend, Kings coach Todd McLellan told Eric Stephens of The Athletic.

Vilardi has 17 goals and 31 points in 45 contests this season. He was last in the lineup Jan. 14. The Kings will play in Anaheim on Friday and then host the Coyotes on Saturday, so Vilardi's return might come during one of those games. Arthur Kaliyev might be a healthy scratch once Vilardi draws back into the lineup.