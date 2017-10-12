Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Continuing rehab
Vilardi (back) is taking part in off-ice strength and conditioning, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Reading between the lines, Vilardi may be making progress but has yet to resume skating, which should be a concern for fantasy owners. Taken with the 11th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old will probably be sent back to juniors once cleared to play -- reuniting with OHL Windsor where he spent the previous two seasons.
