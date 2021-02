Vilardi notched an assist in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Coyotes.

Vilardi helped out on a Jeff Carter goal in the first period. In the fourth round of the shootout, Vilardi netted the decisive tally to give the Kings a win. The 21-year-old is up to six points, 16 shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in 15 appearances. His offense doesn't match his top-six deployment, but the 11th overall pick from 2017 is trusted by head coach Todd McLellan to play a well-rounded style.