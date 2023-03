Vilardi (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus Calgary, The Fourth Period's Dennis Bernstein reports.

Vilardi didn't travel with the Kings for the start of the team's current four-game road trip, so it looks like he may miss multiple contests with his upper-body injury. Arthur Kaliyev is expected to replace Vilardi, who's notched 23 goals and 41 points through 63 games this campaign, on the third line against the Flames.