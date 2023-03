Vilardi produced an assist and two hits in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Predators.

Vilardi has five goals and two assists over his last eight outings, and he's added a plus-5 rating in that span. The 23-year-old continues to fit well on the Kings' third line, and a role on the top power-play unit has given him a higher floor on offense. He's up to 22 tallies, 16 helpers, 111 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-10 rating through 57 appearances.