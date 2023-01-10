Vilardi recorded a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Vilardi's goal drought is up to five games, but he's made up for it with five helpers (two on the power play) in that span. He set up the second of linemate Kevin Fiala's tallies Monday. Vilardi is enjoying a productive campaign with a career-high 29 points, seven of which have come with the man advantage. He's added 85 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 43 contests.