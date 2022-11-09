Vilardi scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Wild.

After a two-game blip, Vilardi is back to his scoring ways with goals in each of the last two contests. His 10th tally of the year was a big one, as it was the only goal in Tuesday's win. The 23-year-old has added five assists, 40 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 15 appearances. He looks like a breakout player this year, and his steady offense to begin 2022-23 has earned him a spot alongside Anze Kopitar on the top line.