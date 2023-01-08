Vilardi notched three assists, went plus-3 and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Vilardi had the secondary helper on each one of Kevin Fiala's three goals in the game. This was the second game in a row where Vilardi didn't put a shot on goal, but it won't cause much worry if his passing continues to be this good. The 23-year-old has picked up three goals and six helpers through his last 10 outings, giving him 28 points, 82 shots on net, 32 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in 42 appearances overall.