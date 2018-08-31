Vilardi is still recovering from a back injury that caused him to miss most of last season.

Vilardi has been dealing with back issues for almost a year now. Last September he missed the Kings' rookie camp and training camp with the same injury and was limited to only 32 games with the Kingston Frontenacs. Although the 19-year-old center was able to finish out the season, he aggravated the injury during summer training shortly before he was scheduled to play in the World Junior Summer Showcase. The injury will now cause him to miss his second straight rookie camp since being drafted. Vilardi has begun skating on his own, and Kings general manager Rob Blake claimed the issue can be taken care of with proper maintenance by the player. However, missing such a large portion of the year to the same injury is a warning flag this early in his career.