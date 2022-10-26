Vilardi scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Vilardi was bumped up to the second line with Viktor Arvidsson (illness) sitting out. That was the right move, as Vilardi set up Phillip Danault's first-period tally before scoring one of his own in the second. With four multi-point efforts through eight contests, Vilardi has already exceeded the seven points he produced in 25 contests last year. He has five goals, four helpers, 19 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating this season.