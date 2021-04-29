Vilardi scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Vilardi hadn't scored since March 3, a span of 23 games that saw him earn just six assists. The 21-year-old center has dropped into a bottom-six role lately due to his lack of production on the scoresheet. He's at seven goals, 17 points, 52 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 45 appearances overall. He's safe to avoid in redraft formats, but dynasty managers will hope he takes a step forward in 2021-22.