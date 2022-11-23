Vilardi scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-3 in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Vilardi's hot start to the season came crashing down recently, as he endured a six-game point drought. He snapped it in the first period Tuesday with his first power-play goal since Oct. 25. The 23-year-old was moved to the third line for this contest, likely a result of his cold spell. He now has 11 tallies (three on the power play), five helpers, 51 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 22 appearances.