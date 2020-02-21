Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Excellent in NHL debut
Vilardi scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and won 13 of 16 faceoffs in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Panthers.
Vilardi was thrust into a top-six role due to Jeff Carter's lower-body injury. The rookie was remarkable, scoring a goal on his first shot and later assisting Martin Frk in the second period. Vilardi has 25 points in 32 games in AHL Ontario this season. The first-round pick (11th overall) from 2017 has a good chance of sticking in the game-day lineup from here on out. Fantasy owners in dynasty formats will want to target the 20-year-old center.
