Vilardi is one of two rookies projected to be on the Kings' roster when their season opens on Oct. 5, Josh Cooper of the Athletic reports.

The news that Vilardi will miss Los Angeles' rookie camp doesn't change the fact that the Kings are high on their 2017 first-round choice and expect him to be a contributor in his first professional season after scoring 58 points in 32 games with Kingston of the OHL. He's a fringe option in standard leagues right now, but he's a must-grab in dynasty formats if he's available.